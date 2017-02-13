Drey Beatz ft. Timaya & Ce’cile – Jungle Don Mature

“2017 already looks like a great year for the highly rated Nigerian music producer DREY BEATZ real names DANIEL GREY as he releases his hot new international collaboration featuring Nigerian dancehall King TIMAYA, along side Jamaican dancehall Queen CE’CILE on the song titled ‘JUNGLE DON MATURE‘. 

This up-beat dancehall tune is a certified global JAM!. 

DREY BEATZ came in very strong on the production as usual, TIMAYA nailed the hook and his verse perfectly and CE’CILE gave the song a perfect finish with her island vibe and soothing patois. 

You definitely wouldn’t expect less knowing she’s the same CE’CILE on SEAN PAUL’s global hit ‘CAN YOU DO THE WORK‘.

 ‘JUNGLE DON MATURE‘ is indeed a legendary collaboration and a must have for every DJ (Thank me later!) 

 Big up DREY BEATZ on this one. On repeat! 

Download and share.”

