Elecfic Entertainment Presents: Shizzo – Joromi

Newly unveiled Ecleftic Entertainment act, Shizzo drops his debut single, titled JOROMI.

Following a series of #WhoisYourJoromi social media trends that have rolled out from the budding vocalist, he releases this Dapiano produced joint.

Joromi is a song that tells an amazing love story and its release is quite timely as valentine is just days away.

With technical fusion of his soothing voice, deep lyrics and appealing melody, this is just about the dream debut single every budding musical acts would want to record. Shizzo thereby makes a good statement of himself and as well puts behind bars doubts to why the label got him on their signees’ roll. This dude is imminently the industry’s next big thing.

Instagram/Twitter: @its_shizzo