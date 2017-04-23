Emtee – Ghetto Hero

Even in the midst of all of his success, South African rap phenomenon – Emtee, humbles himself with this appreciative and selfless-type song titled ‘Ghetto Hero‘.

He acknowledges that without his fans, he wouldn’t have amounted to anything and what he wants to do is to an epitome of morality to the #GettoChild, like the great Steve Biko (a South African anti-apartheid activist) and other past legends who have come before him.

