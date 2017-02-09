Equivalent – Asa Pasa (Preview) || Approved EP Out Soon!

Posted February 9, 2017 10:36 pm by Comments

Equivalent – Asa Pasa (Preview) || Approved EP Out Soon!
Equivalent – Asa Pasa (Preview) || Approved EP Out Soon!

Equivalent – Asa Pasa (Preview) || Approved EP Out Soon!

Anticipate a body of work this year from Independent Mountaineer Entertainment’s camp as Equivalent prepares to drop an EP album titled ‘Approved’.
The tracks will drop one at a time, every two to three weeks, until the final track is released.
Anticipate pure Afro music fused with rap, RnB, juju, raggae among other music genre that has shaped Equivalent’s music style. Expect banging beats that will make your heart pump faster and slow jams that will make you fall in love as valentine approaches. You’ll love to sing along in no time with lots of inspiring concepts from this true performer.
This is a sure way for Equivalent to enter his music movement in 2017.

Also watch out for other artists from IMEnt.

Happy listening

DOWNLOAD AUDIO PREVIEW

BUY ON ITUNES

LISTEN ON BOOM PLAYER

Equivalent is offering instant cash prizes for anyone who can correctly state the meaning of ‘Asa Pasa’.

For general details please contact IMEnt by email or call 08091731406.

 

The post Equivalent – Asa Pasa (Preview) || Approved EP Out Soon! appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Supdee – Sisi Eko Supdee – Sisi Eko Supdee is absolutely brilliant you’ll not wanna stop listening to his songs. Supuruchi ThankGod Onyegorom, aka...
  2. BN Bridal: Brides & Babies Spring/Summer 2015 Preview Fun and flirty! Simple, sweet and sexy! The Brides & Babies Spring/Summer Preview dresses were photographed in Central Park, New...
  3. Fluency in English Language not equivalent to civilisation in Nigeria – Oluwole “ We need to attach reasonable importance to our indigenous languages and culture to ensure our origin is not traded...
  4. PREMIUM TIMES PREVIEW: Four matches to watch this weekend Wikki continue title chase, as Dream team face Sweden. The post PREMIUM TIMES PREVIEW: Four matches to watch this weekend...
  5. BN Bridal: Brides and Babies 2016 Preview Collection Nigerian wedding brand Brides and Babies is off to a great start this 2016! They have done a fine job...
  6. Cruz – “Show Love” f. F2 After the release of his wave-making single, Pray For Me, talented music act and Kings Music’s signee, Cruz is set...
  7. New Music Alert :- She ft Ycee titled Just Like That Many lay claim to Royalty but only a true Queen can approach the throne, and SHE is here with an...
  8. EPL Week 3 Preview | A weekend for consolidation and conceding goals Manchester United and Liverpool have not conceded any goal so far. The post EPL Week 3 Preview | A weekend...
  9. Systemat – “ABJ CITY” (Viral Video) With so many recording artists trading their music within the Pop, Afrobeats and Hip-Hop/Rap genre, it’s hard to find most of them preaching truth within...
  10. Biola Alabi, Maria Okan, Zina Anumudu & More attend ZAZAII’s Exclusive Preview & New Arrival Showcase Isoken Ogiemwonyi’s retail store, ZAZAII opened its doors hosting fashion editors, bloggers and enthusiasts to an exclusive press preview and...

< YOHAIG home