Equivalent – Asa Pasa (Preview) || Approved EP Out Soon!

Anticipate a body of work this year from Independent Mountaineer Entertainment’s camp as Equivalent prepares to drop an EP album titled ‘Approved’.

The tracks will drop one at a time, every two to three weeks, until the final track is released.

Anticipate pure Afro music fused with rap, RnB, juju, raggae among other music genre that has shaped Equivalent’s music style. Expect banging beats that will make your heart pump faster and slow jams that will make you fall in love as valentine approaches. You’ll love to sing along in no time with lots of inspiring concepts from this true performer.

This is a sure way for Equivalent to enter his music movement in 2017.

Also watch out for other artists from IMEnt.

Happy listening