Phyno’s Fada Fada knocks off ‘Do Like That’ off the top of the charts to become the most played song during this festive season. Tekno’s record breaking Pana Pana rises back to 2nd and Psquare’s moonster jam Bank Alert makes up the top 3. Wande Coal’s Iskaba makes its first appearance on the top 10 charts with an 8th place finish.

Watch the video review below.

PLAYDATA CHARTS RADIO TOP TEN NIGERIA WEEK 51, DEC 25 2016 Number 10: Illbliss – Jawonlaya

Number 9: Bruno Mars – 24K Magic

Number 8: Wande Coal, DJ Tunez – Iskaba

Number 7: Dice Ailes ft. Lil Kesh – Miracle

Number 6: Runtown – Mad Over You

Number 5: DJ Spinall ft. Mr. Eazi – Ohema

Number 4: Korede Bello – Do Like That

Number 3: P-Square – Bank Alert

Number 2: Tekno – Pana

Number 1: Phyno ft. Olamide – Fada Fada (Ghetto Gospel) http://www.playdatacharts.com

Subscribe to notjustok TV

What is #RadioTopTen?

#RadioTopTen – The official countdown of the most played songs across ALL radio stations.

How does #RadioTopTen chart music?

#RadioTopTen monitors all radio stations in your region and charts songs by number of plays. To see TOP 100 of the most placed Tracks on Radio, click here

How does #RadioTopTen work?

#RadioTopTen is powered by Playdata. Playdata is an innovative broadcast/media monitoring tool that provides play count reporting in real time. Visit www.myplaydata.com to learn more about Playdata.

Does #RadioTopTen monitor and chart every single song that plays on the radio?

All #RadioTopTen charted songs must exist in the Playdata library. The Playdata library of monitored songs includes over 1000,000 songs that currently air on radio. New songs are registered for monitoring upon release. Playdata also requests that music publishers and content creators register their music for monitoring and charting by uploading directly to Playdata for free at PlaydataNG.com

The post Fada Fada Takes Top Spot As Most Played Song During Christmas | Playdata Week 51 appeared first on notjustOk.