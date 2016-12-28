Fada Fada Takes Top Spot As Most Played Song During Christmas | Playdata Week 51

Posted December 28, 2016 1:35 pm by admin Comments
Fada Fada Takes Top Spot As Most Played During Christmas | Playdata Week 51
Phyno’s Fada Fada knocks off ‘Do Like That’ off the top of the charts to become the most played song during this festive season. Tekno’s record breaking Pana Pana rises back to 2nd and Psquare’s moonster jam Bank Alert makes up the top 3. Wande Coal’s Iskaba makes its first appearance on the top 10 charts with an 8th place finish.
PLAYDATA CHARTS RADIO TOP TEN NIGERIA WEEK 51, DEC 25 2016
Number 10: Illbliss – Jawonlaya
Number 9: Bruno Mars – 24K Magic
Number 8: Wande Coal, DJ Tunez – Iskaba
Number 7: Dice Ailes ft. Lil Kesh – Miracle
Number 6: Runtown – Mad Over You
Number 5: DJ Spinall ft. Mr. Eazi – Ohema
Number 4: Korede Bello – Do Like That
Number 3: P-Square – Bank Alert
Number 2: Tekno – Pana
Number 1: Phyno ft. Olamide – Fada Fada (Ghetto Gospel)
What is #RadioTopTen?
#RadioTopTen – The official countdown of the most played songs across ALL radio stations.
How does #RadioTopTen chart music?
#RadioTopTen monitors all radio stations in your region and charts songs by number of plays. To see TOP 100 of the most placed Tracks on Radio, click here
How does #RadioTopTen work?
#RadioTopTen is powered by Playdata. Playdata is an innovative broadcast/media monitoring tool that provides play count reporting in real time. Visit www.myplaydata.com to learn more about Playdata.
Does #RadioTopTen monitor and chart every single song that plays on the radio?
All #RadioTopTen charted songs must exist in the Playdata library. The Playdata library of monitored songs includes over 1000,000 songs that currently air on radio. New songs are registered for monitoring upon release. Playdata also requests that music publishers and content creators register their music for monitoring and charting by uploading directly to Playdata for free at PlaydataNG.com
