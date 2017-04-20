Femifactor Ft. STO – You Say

Femifactor and STO have teamed up on this groovy hit, titled “You Say”, which is a unique blend of afro beats and gospel music.

You haven’t heard gospel music so groovy and impactful like this before. You say, was written by Femifactor and STO and produced by STO who has worked along with various A-list artistes in the Nigerian music industry.

The blend of Femifactor’s vocals and STO’s energy on this is a sure replay.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Femifator Ft. STO – You Say

