Femifactor Ft. STO – You Say

Posted April 20, 2017 1:35 am by Comments

Femifactor Ft. STO – You Say

Femifactor and STO have teamed up on this groovy hit, titled “You Say”, which is a unique blend of afro beats and gospel music.

You haven’t heard gospel music so groovy and impactful like this before. You say, was written by Femifactor and STO and produced by STO who has worked along with various A-list artistes in the Nigerian music industry.

The blend of Femifactor’s vocals and STO’s energy on this is a sure replay.

 

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Femifator Ft. STO – You Say

 

The post Femifactor Ft. STO – You Say appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. FRESH TAG Entertainment Presents: Moschiino – Skiptololo ft. Bubbling FRESH TAG Entertainment Presents: Moschiino – Skiptololo ft. Bubbling Fresh Tag Ent Presents “SkiptoLoLo” by Moshiino feat. Bubbling Fresh Tag...
  2. Destiny Gospel – Butter My Bread ft. Neche (prod. K-Slim) Destiny Gospel – Butter My Bread ft. Neche (prod. K-Slim) Ukraine based Nigerian Gospel act- Destiny Gospel returns with a...
  3. VIDEO: A’dam Ft. MoniQue – Hello-Hello Spaghetti 1st son A’DAM releases new single titled HELLO-HELLO which features the praise duchess MoniQue. The song expresses the idea...
  4. Malique ft. DJ Spicey – Emoti (Prod. MULAR) Malique ft. DJ Spicey – Emoti (Prod. MULAR) JP InterProject Presents Nigeria’s most outstanding and fast-rising next rated artiste MALIQUE...
  5. Bimbi Phillips – Lamba (prod. DJ Coublon) Bimbi Phillips – Lamba (prod. DJ Coublon) Bimbi’s music is a blend of House and Afro beats music He is...
  6. Eugy – Blessing (Prod. Team Salut x DJ Juls) Eugy – Blessing Eugy returns with a new song, since his international success with ‘Dance For Me’. This is another...
  7. C-Noms Ft. Ruff Coin & Goldrill – Blessing C-Noms Ft. Ruff Coin & Goldrill – Blessing Fast rising UAE Based Nigeria born music artiste C-Noms is a singer,...
  8. Kristo C – Akanchanwa Kristo C – Akanchanwa Akanchawa is a feel good and prayerful gospel song of the highest order, a perfect blend...
  9. The Minstrels’ app is the new home of Nigerian gospel music A GLOBAL gospel music platform called ‘The Minstrels’ was on Wednesday launched in Lagos. The launch which held at Oriental...
  10. Kay Sky – Voice Of A Dragon Kay Sky – Voice Of A Dragon Ajimuda Kayode whose stage Name is Kay Sky, duly signed to Olaks Records...

< YOHAIG home