FiveMics Shinobi – Pull Up

Realname Stanley .I. Ikegbulam from IMO state Nigeria… stage name “Fivemics Shinobi (5mics)” which was named as a status for his rap skills, after winning a freestyle competition in Festac, Lagos.

Fivemics released a mixtape titled “E Don Tey: the lost session” with songs like “hey hey hey” “wave your blackberry” and “no contest ft skales, hakeem tha dream and slimt”…thereafter a WaxLyrical Edition hosted by LooseKaynon at kokolounge were he housed the likes of M.I, Brymo, Iceprince, 2Shotz, Modenine,  and a whole lot of celebs, also released a viral video “hey hey hey” Directed by Rotimi Oshodi and also released viral videos like “SUE THE DEVIL” (WHICH TRENDED) and “RAY CHARLES” (which has almost 700k views for a viral), the fast rising rapper can be spotted doing Cameos n features with big acts, like M.I ft 5mics in “STAR” and cameo appearances in M.I NO LOVE video and also 2FACE DANCE FLOOR video, ETC.

The artiste making his presence felt with new singles titled FIVE BLESSINGS featuring chocolate city’s own BRYMO (also with video  SHOT BY PATRICK ELLIS) released excusively by MTVBASE and CHANNEL O and another song titled ELEVATING (WHICH GOT GOOD ROTATION ON BIGBROTHER AFRICA  AND CHARTS across the continent ),  And also Rocked stages local and international, like Zambia, Uganda, Tanzania, Malaysia.

Now also based in South Africa trying to expand his fan base, already got featured on a song by HYPE MAGAZINES 2017 FRESHERS CANDIDATE JSK XXVI, on a song titled SOBER alongside LUNA FLORENTINO.

FIVEMICS SHINOBI is set to release more great works soon like PULL UP , which is produced by South African ace producer 26beats.

Instagram and Twitter: @fivemics

facebook: @fivemicspage

Reverbnation: fivemicsshinobi

soundcloud: fivemicsshinobi

