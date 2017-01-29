Funke Fagun is an international gospel singer. She was born and raised in Ondo State, Nigeria. She migrated to the United States in her early 20s where she pursued a career in Nursing. She is happily married to Mr. Kunle Fagun and are blessed with wonderful children.

My Year is a prophetic song that speaks into your life year in, year out. You can’t go wrong with it

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Funke Fagun – My Year

