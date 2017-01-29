Funke Fagun – My Year

Posted January 29, 2017 4:35 am by Comments

Funke Fagun – My Year

Funke Fagun is an international gospel singer. She was born and raised in Ondo State, Nigeria. She migrated to the United States in her early 20s where she pursued a career in Nursing. She is happily married to Mr. Kunle Fagun and are blessed with wonderful children.

My Year is a prophetic song that speaks into your life year in, year out. You can’t go wrong with it

 

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Funke Fagun – My Year

The post Funke Fagun – My Year appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Peejay – All The Praise Gospel singer and songwriter Peejay returns with a wonderful and inspiring song which like its title expresses her heartfelt praise...
  2. Chisong – Turn My Life Around Finally Chisong(Gracedman) releases a prophetic song which is set to unleash the supernatural turn-around in the lives of Men and...
  3. Bryann – This Year (prod. Mike Misan) Bryann – This Year (prod. Mike Misan) Leti Music Afro fusion And Hiphop Signed act Bryann Returns with the world...
  4. Pray for me to have children – Funke Akindele begs fans Popular Nollywood comic actress, Funke Akindele, has made a passionate appeal to her fans over her childlessness, urging them to...
  5. Funke Akindele Attaches Her Husband’s Name “Bello” To Her Name On Social Media (Pic) If u still doubting report that Funke Akindele aka Jenifa is now married..Think again.. After she officially introduced herself at...
  6. Eileen – Wonderful God Houston based gospel artist Eileen debuts her first single “Wonderful God” a new single that professes the glorious majesty of...
  7. VIDEO: Heph B Ft. Morientez – Elevate The US Bases Award Winning Artist Heph B AKA Linkupbwoy has finally dropped the official Visual to his hit single...
  8. Ask and you shall receive! Aspiring actress pleads with Funke Akindele on Twitter for movie role and Funke replies An aspiring actress is about to have her dreams come true after she went on Twitter to ask Funke for...
  9. Change-A-Life Organizes Fun-filled Children’s Day Funfare for Kids with Denrele Edun, Funke Akindele & More In commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day Celebration, Change-A-Life (CAL) Foundation, a social non-profit organization driven by the need to...
  10. Event Guru Funke Bucknor-Obruthe is Back with her Vlog – “Funke Says”: How to Look Fabulous on Your Big Day After taking a short break, award winning entrepreneur and event planner, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe of Zapphaire Events and Decor by Furtullah,...

< YOHAIG home