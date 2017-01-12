Hiflux – Chase Dreams

OFORM HYACINTH better known by his stage name HIFLUX (mostly spelt as HI4LUX), born in Jos plateau state Nigeria, he is a recording artist, performer and song writer. His genre of music cuts across dancehall, hip hop, reggae-fusion and reggae-trap (which is a fusion of trap and reggae.

He is signed under “Bimax Entertainment” Follow hiflux on all social networks @hi4lux.

CHASE DREAMS is his first official single and it is a song that will motivate every hustler and real iindependent-mindedpersons never to relent in achieving their goals. Indeed it is an interesting song you would love to listen over and over again.