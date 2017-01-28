iLLBLiSS ft. Terry Apala & Lucy Q – Chukwu Agozigo Gi (Remix)

iLLBLiSS, Oga boss, don’t seem to be slowing down this year. Again he presents the second remix of his hit Single off his ILLYGATY:7057 album

Chukwu Agozigo Gi Remix, (Pt2) features 2 very bad next rated acts & Terry Apala & Lucy Q.

Lucy Q is looking to be the queen of Igbo rap, y’all Should watch out for her.