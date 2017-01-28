iLLBLiSS ft. Terry Apala & Lucy Q – Chukwu Agozigo Gi (Remix)

Posted January 28, 2017 1:35 pm by Comments

iLLBLiSS ft. Terry Apala & Lucy Q – Chukwu Agozigo Gi (Remix)
iLLBLiSS ft. Terry Apala & Lucy Q - Chukwu Agozigo Gi (Remix)

iLLBLiSS ft. Terry Apala & Lucy Q – Chukwu Agozigo Gi (Remix)

iLLBLiSS, Oga boss, don’t seem to be slowing down this year. Again he presents the second remix of his hit Single off his ILLYGATY:7057 album

Chukwu Agozigo Gi Remix, (Pt2) features 2 very bad next rated acts & Terry Apala & Lucy Q.

Lucy Q is looking to be the queen of Igbo rap, y’all Should watch out for her.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO/MP3

The post iLLBLiSS ft. Terry Apala & Lucy Q – Chukwu Agozigo Gi (Remix) appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Dkt Baba – No Vacancy (Remix) ft. Terry Apala Dkt Baba – No Vacancy Remix ft. Terry Apala Dkt Baba, the teenage wonder kid is back at it again...
  2. DJ Jimmy Jatt – “Turn Up (Remix)” f. Flavour x Terry Apala http://tooxclusive.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/DJ-Jimmy-Jatt-Turn-Up-Remix-Ft.-Flavour-x-Terry-Apala.mp3 DJ Jimmy Jatt – “Turn Up (Remix)” f. Flavour x Terry Apala The post DJ Jimmy Jatt – “Turn...
  3. VIDEO + AUDIO: Terry Apala – “Omidan” What a year it has been for Terry Apala!!! With “Modernize” still popping up the charts and then dropping arguably...
  4. Old Wine New Skin: Terry ‘Apala’, Thrills With Old Vibes In an era where the Nigerian music takes new forms, and indigenous genres gradually succumb to the dominance of pop...
  5. Terry Apala releases “Champagne Shower”, stands against domestic violence The fresh sounds of Terry Apala which is a welcomed change to the Nigerian music industry is hitting hard on...
  6. T.R (Terry Tha Rapman) – “Gamusu” (Remix) Nigerian rapper T.R has dropped the remix to the track ‘Gamusu’ that was featured on his G.O.D EP that came...
  7. VIDEO: TCee Dope ft. Terry Apala & Dremo – All Night Trap VIDEO: TCee Dope ft. Terry Apala & Dremo – All Night Trap DOPE SOUND Nation is proud to present “TCee...
  8. I have no qualms with sex roles — Regina Chukwu Popular Yoruba actress, Regina Chukwu, is a first rate actress who knows her job even though she is an Igbo...
  9. Illbliss speaks on Chidinma’s exit from Capital Hill Records ‘That Igbo Boy’ rapper, Tobechukwu Melvin Ejiofor aka Ill Bliss has finally spoken on ‘Kedike’ singer, Chidinma’s exit from Capital...
  10. 5 Rappers, 1 Remix! Watch Vector, Phyno, Reminisce, Uzi & Classiq in ‘King Kong Remix’ We’ve been anticipating the music video for this hot remix for weeks and now it’s finally here. Vector features Reminisce,...

< YOHAIG home