It’s been a while since we heard anything new from heavyweight rapper – M.I Abaga. The last time he dropped something new was during summer ’16 when he released “Babylon” with 2Face Idibia.

M.I recently shared an art on his twitter page with no caption which has left fans guessing the Chocolate City boss is set to drop a new project or single soon.

M.I has made a few surprise releases in the past, if that is anything to go by we should get a new M.I single/project soon.

pic.twitter.com/fqftpM8vnK — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) January 27, 2017

M.I Abaga View Profile

The post Is M.I Abaga About To Release A New Single/Project ? appeared first on notjustOk.