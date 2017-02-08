Jilex Anderson – Wave

Jilex Anderson – Wave

Following a successful outing in 2016 with “Afro Lover”, highly rated singer – Jilex Anderson kick starts 2017 with a new single entitled “Wave”

“Hereinafter the successful outcome of his first single titled “Afro Lover” the Mozay Ent signee “Jilex Anderson” is out with a new single, curated from the new age sound and a brilliant fusion of his warm vocal dexterity he delivers his second single titled “Wave” get acquainted with his music and journey with him as he becomes the next big music exports out of Africa.”

 

