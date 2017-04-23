Kelvin Sean – Canaijan Project (Vol. 1) | DOWNLOAD
The much anticipated “Canaijan Project Vol. 1” EP from Canadian based finest Nigerian ace musician; Kelvin Sean of AfroKings Empire/KSP Entertainment is finally out.
“Canaijan Project Vol. 1” is a record comprising 7 tracks; which includes the recently released hit single “Good 2 Know” Produced by Vkel.
Good 2 Know
Belly Dance
Dom Perignom
Lie To Me
Oluwa Bless Me
Dangerous
Story
Purchase “Canaijan Project Vol. 1” on iTunes
