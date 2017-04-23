Kelvin Sean – Canaijan Project (Vol. 1) | DOWNLOAD

The much anticipated “Canaijan Project Vol. 1” EP from Canadian based finest Nigerian ace musician; Kelvin Sean of AfroKings Empire/KSP Entertainment is finally out.

“Canaijan Project Vol. 1” is a record comprising 7 tracks; which includes the recently released hit single “Good 2 Know” Produced by Vkel.

LISTEN/DOWNLOAD ALL 7 TRACKS BELOW

Good 2 Know

Belly Dance

Dom Perignom

Lie To Me

Oluwa Bless Me

Dangerous

Story

Purchase “Canaijan Project Vol. 1” on iTunes

CONNECT WITH KELVIN SEAN:

Twitter: @kelvinsean
Instagram: @kelvinsean
Facebook: Kelvin Sean Music

FOR BOOKING & ENQUIRIES
Afro Kings Empire
Kelvinsean.king@gmail.com

