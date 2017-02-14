Kid Konnect ft. Vector & Uzikwendu – Zone

Kid Konnect ft. Vector & Uzikwendu – Zone

Off ace producer – Kid Konnect’s  SONIKK: Secure Your Happiness EP slated for an April release comes “Zone” featuring Vector and Uzikwendu.

