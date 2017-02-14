Kid Konnect ft. Vector & Uzikwendu – Zone
Posted February 14, 2017 1:35 pm by admin Comments
Off ace producer – Kid Konnect’s SONIKK: Secure Your Happiness EP slated for an April release comes “Zone” featuring Vector and Uzikwendu.
Listen Up!
The post Kid Konnect ft. Vector & Uzikwendu – Zone appeared first on notjustOk.
Related posts:
- VIDEO: Uzikwendu – Si Eba Puo VIDEO: Uzikwendu – Si Eba Puo Uzikwendu Tobechi Onunaku Born July 31, in London hails from Imo state, raised in...
- Mojeed – Na Wa O! (prod. Kid Konnect) Mojeed – Na Wa O! (prod. Kid Konnect) Nigerian rap sensation Mojeed, releases brand new single ‘Na Wa O‘ produced...
- Are You a Vector Fan? Listen to this Compilation Mix by DJ CheChe Are you a Vector fan as much as we are? Then you’ve got to listen to this compilation mix from Nolly Base...
- Vector – I Pray ft. D’banj + Spiritual ft. Jesse Jagz | “Lafiaji” Album OUT NOW! Vector – I Pray ft. D’banj + Spiritual ft. Jesse Jagz | “Lafiaji” Album OUT NOW! Vector’s 3rd studio album,...
- VIDEO: Vector Bares It All On HF TV’s Da Chat VIDEO: Vector Bares It All On HF TV’s Da Chat In yet another mind-blowing interview with HF TV‘s Da Chat...
- Vector & G.R.A.P Music Present: AO – Machine (Freestyle) Vector & G.R.A.P Music Present: AO – Machine (Freestyle) “G.R.A.P Music, which is Vector Tha Viper’s record label has signed...
- VIDEO: Hennessy Cypher 2016 – Vector x Dremo x AO x Obadice x Blaqbonez Vector and crew come correct with this epic cypher. Whose bars were you feeling on this? Join the conversation with...
- TIM – “Lager” f. Vector (Prod By Fernandez) TIM aka LION OF AFRICA is back this Time With a BANGER titled LAGER featuring VECTOR …The song was produced...
- Vector Unveils Album Art For “Lafiaji” Ace rapper Vector is warming up to release his third studio album “Lafiaji” named after his childhood neighbourhood. The rapper...
- VIDEO: Kid Konnect – “Bushido” ft. Ghost (SDC) Off the “Small Chops” Ep Kid Konnect premieres the visuals for his record Bushido The track features Ghost of rap group, Show...
What do you think?