Kikis – Alata Bam Bam (Remix) Ft. Solid Star & Kwudy Lucky

Posted April 22, 2017 7:35 am by Comments

Straight from the successful release of “Mercedez” featuring Joel EL and Adaz, Meta Vibs Enter 10-10 front-line artiste Kikis without letting cold, employs the services of his label mate Kwudy Lucky and Emergency crooner Solid Star on the remix of “Alata Bam Bam”.

While we greatly anticipate the video which is currently in the works, hit the download button and have a feel of good music.

Produced by Chimaga, Mixed and Mastered by Jiggy Jegg.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

