King Ski – Back Up

King Ski formerly known as Roteski is back in the music scene with his second official release titled ‘Back Up’

King Ski is signed to Castle Records and he started his sojourn into the music scene at an early age. Ski is an entertainer with a sweet melodious voice, and captivating charisma.

King Ski (Roteski) released a single & video titled ‘Jangirova’ in 2015, which went viral across online platforms.

All hail the KING! Sit back and enjoy new music from King Ski.