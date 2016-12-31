LC Beatz is a singer, rapper and a music producer and he features one of the most celebrated Gospel artist / music producer, Okey Sokay (the Oyel master himself) on the track ‘Take Me To School’ off his album ‘GAGA’.

He says: ‘Take Me To School’ is a gift from me to you all. It’s just a little something to set a good pace for the new year.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Lc Beatz Ft. Okey Sokay – Take Me To School

