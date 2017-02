It’s a Starboy ting! Starboy production duo – Legendury Beatz liberates the first single off their well-anticipated “Afropop 101” mixtape featuring label mate – Mr Eazi.

Enjoy “Heartbeat” as we await the release of the mixtape in its entirety.

