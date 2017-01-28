Legendury Beatz Set To Release “Afropop 101” Mixtape
Starboy music production duo – Legendury Beatz is set to drop their debut mixtape titled “Afropop 101”.
The tape features Wizkid, Timaya, Niniola and Mugeez of R2Bees.
#TeamLegendury our first Mixtape drops in a few days!!!! It’s called #Afropop101 This project is dedicated to our fans and supporters, those who are the real Legendurybeatz followers, the track list drops in a bit!!!! #Afropop101 #LegenduryBeatz #starboyworldwide
