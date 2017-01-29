Lisa Li – Hola Hola (French Cover Sugarboy-Hola Hola)

Lisa Li is back with a french cover of “Hola Hola”, the hit track of G-Worldwide artist, Sugarboy.After her two debut Afrobeat singles “Hands in the Air”, produced by Prolific Fliptyce and “One Africa Song” produced by talented VC Perez, it remains a challenge for Lisa li, a Paris-based artist of Russian origin, to sing afrobeat in French. Mixed by VC Perez, Lagos.Special cover Art from Felisidex.