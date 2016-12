Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest moves past his “No Where Cool” album as he serves up the first single post the album drop.

He teams up with Mugeez of R2Bees and Kwesta on the DJ Breezy-produced cut entitled “Believe”

Listen Up!

The post M.anifest ft. Mugeez & Kwesta – Believe appeared first on notjustOk.