'Mad Over You' Regains Top Spot As Most Played Song On Nigerian Radio | PlayData Week 6

Posted February 7, 2017

Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You‘ regains top spot as the most played song on Nigerian Radio, making it the 4th time it has appeared at the top spot. It didn’t make it last week due to the emergence of Wizkid’s ‘Daddy Yo‘ which has since dropped out of the top 10 with a finish of 11th place.

Seyi Shay’s ‘Yolo Yolo‘ and Korede Bello’s ‘Romantic‘ (Valentine favorite) completes the top 3. New songs by Simi (Smile For Me), SDC (Love Naija) and J Martins (Ring the bell) debut on the charts at positions 7th, 6th and 9th respectively.

Check out the top 10 below.

