Mano Ezoh – S.O.S

There are just a few new artiste who would make you fall in love with them when you listen to their song for the very first time. One of such artiste is coming off the camp of MEZOH MUSIC as we present to you the industry’s newest discovery in the diaspora, Its Multi talented MANO EZOH aka (The Emotional Voice) as he makes an appearance here with this unusual classical tune titled “SOS”.

The German superstar with Nigerian roots made the impossible possible: with hard work and his God given voice, he achieved his goal and is now a well-known and popular singer, songwriter, vocal coach and producer. After capturing everybody’s heart in Europe and parts of the USA, Mano Ezoh – The Emotional Voice, has finally decided to storm his motherland Nigeria with some beautiful tracks.

The Brand New Day Crooner Mano Ezoh – The Emotional Voice: after working with the legendary Snoop Dogg and other international artists he made his way up to the sky and keep on releasing one hit after the other and won the heart of millions of people. The next hit track is called SOS. Now happy people, check your speakers, plug your headsets and get ready to set the groove on.

Watch and Enjoy the teaser to SOS Video which will be released very soon.

https://www.facebook.com/ManoEzoh/?fref=ts

www.twitter.com/manoezoh

https://www.instagram.com/manoezoh
http://instagram.com/manoezohprivate

