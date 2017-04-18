Martinsfeelz – Ju Dice

Posted April 18, 2017 1:35 pm by Comments

JU DICE (meaning ‘throw dice’) is a new single by Nigerian born rapper, Martinsfeelz.

JU DICE is the description of a dance step, it aptly describes the dance moves to the listeners. The song was released for digital download April 17th 2017.

JU DICE is an Afro Pop blend with dance beat, the song is written by Olawale Ayodeji Martins aka Martinsfeelz , and Produced by Abdul Rasheed-Bello aka JJCSKILLZ.

You’re sure to get moving to the beat while anticipating the Dance Competition Scene One Production Records will be announcing soon!

Connect with Martinsfeelz via:

Instagram: @martinsfeelz
Twitter: @martinsfeelz

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

Watch Viral Video below:

