Mc Iykemama – Only Girl
Posted January 3, 2017 1:36 pm by admin Comments
Cabinate music signee Mc Iykemama is out with a new joint titled “Only Girl”.
Enjoy!
FOLLOW ON TWITTER: @McIykemama
DOWNLOAD AUDIO
The post Mc Iykemama – Only Girl appeared first on notjustOk.
Related posts:
- Freezy – “Baddest Girl” Its official from lagos Nigeria to the World, Klassic high music present to you the long awaited single from its...
- VIDEO: Rasheed – Young Girl VIDEO: Rasheed – Young Girl Canbit Music artist – Rasheed releases the visuals for his recently released single titled...
- Kay Sky – Voice Of A Dragon Kay Sky – Voice Of A Dragon Ajimuda Kayode whose stage Name is Kay Sky, duly signed to Olaks Records...
- Yovi – Arabanko | Shabba(Cover) Yovi – Arabanko | Shabba(Cover) Regnum dynasty new signee has decided to drop a cover to Wizkid‘s chart-topping song Shabba...
- Spaccx – “Medicine Girl” f. Bishop Swagg A Multi Talented Vocalist fondly Called “Spaccx” A.K.A “SpaccxMan” is a Performing artist, song writer and entertainer Ready to Storm...
- New music – H boi – Do It Cash burg Records Front man Hboi Who Recently Bagged a Promotional Deal with Ipublicise Africa Promotions, returns with this lovely...
- Meekhan – “Hey Girl” f. Yemi Rush (Prod. B-Mystireo) Few Months ago London based Nigerian act “Meekhan” released Crazy remix which featured B-Mystireo, this track is still banging and...
- New Music Alert :- She ft Ycee titled Just Like That Many lay claim to Royalty but only a true Queen can approach the throne, and SHE is here with an...
- Slam – “Nice and Sweet” + “Fire Girl” Music Icon, Slam drops his highly-anticipated single, ‘Nice and Sweet’, on his birthday, Thursday, May 26 on his Label –...
- FRESH TAG Entertainment Presents: Moschiino – Skiptololo ft. Bubbling FRESH TAG Entertainment Presents: Moschiino – Skiptololo ft. Bubbling Fresh Tag Ent Presents “SkiptoLoLo” by Moshiino feat. Bubbling Fresh Tag...
What do you think?