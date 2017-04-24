Mizz Spice – Feeling Good

Mizz Spice – Feeling Good
Here comes another hit from the Voltage crooner “Mizz Spice” titled “Feeling Good”. MizzSpice is a reggae and dance hall artiste with Urhobo bloodline in her genre. Feeling Good was produced by the magnificent DJ coublon.

MizzSpice is currently signed to Capetainment Africa, an international record label based in Nigeria. MizzSpice is under the management of Ijobanadanku.

