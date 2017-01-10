Moses Bliss – E-No-Dey Fall My Hand

Posted January 10, 2017 10:35 pm by Comments

Moses Bliss – E-No-Dey Fall My Hand

Moses Bliss is a Fast Rising Multi Talented Gospel Artist, who lives in Abuja Nigeria. He is a seasoned Worshipper, Prolific Song Writer, Dynamic Vocalist and Plays Several Instruments,

MOSS-B as he is fondly called by a lot of Fans is the writer and Singer of God is Real his first single which is still making Waves, He has performed in and out of Nigeria,

He has Shared the stage with alot of Gospel Greats like Sinach, Tye Tribbett, Samsong, Sonnie Badu, Buchi, Tim Godfrey, Joe Praise etc

E-NO-DEY FALL MY HAND is another song written by Moses Bliss.

Produced by Mr. Keys  Mixed & Mastered by Sammix  under Cross Music Records

 

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Moses Bliss – E-No-Dey Fall My Hand 

The post Moses Bliss – E-No-Dey Fall My Hand appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kevin Moses – Devil Most Wanted | Don’t Let Me Fall Kevin Moses – Devil Most Wanted | Don’t Let Me Fall Kevin Moses a Nigerian Born International performing musician, based...
  2. Watch ‘The Campaign Speech’ by Basketmouth and Buchi of the Leave Am For God Hand Democratic Party A new comedy skit by comedians Basketmouth and Buchi has got us in stitches. The clip called ‘The Campaign Speech’...
  3. Join William McDowell, Nathaniel Bassey, Frank Edwards & More at the Night of Worship (NoW) 2015 | Friday, November 20th It was an explosive time at the Night of Worship 2014, where renowned local and international artistes of the Gospel...
  4. Song and Moses among four West Ham signings on deadline day Former Cameroon international Alex Song and Nigeria winger Victor Moses have joined West Ham United on season-long loan deals, the...
  5. Gospel singer, Samsong welcomes 3rd child in US Abuja based gospel singer, Samson Uche Mogekwu a.k.a Samsong has welcomed his third child. Samsong, who got married in 2008,...
  6. Give your loved one a taste of pure bliss this Valentine’s with an ORÍKÌ luxury pampering session At ORÍKÌ, we believe beauty & wellness go hand-in-hand, therefore our commitment is to provide relaxation & stress relief as...
  7. Gospel Reggae star, Buchi storms GHA Gospel Reggae star, Buchi KAYODE APONMADE Star reggae gospel musician and motivational speaker, Buchi Atuonwu, famously called Buchi, will perform...
  8. Nneoma Ararume savours marital bliss Beautiful Nneoma is the daughter of a former governor of Abia State, Theodore Orji. A Law graduate of Metropolitan University,...
  9. Buchi Celebrates Birthday With New Single Funsho Arogundade Gospel music minister and missionary, Buchi has released a brand new single titled ‘It’s Still Legal’ to celebrate...
  10. “TeeBillz and Tiwa Savage, una fall my hand no be small” – Charly Boy writes Charly Boy says he usually stays away from making comments on people’s private lives but he had to make an...

< YOHAIG home