Moses Bliss is a Fast Rising Multi Talented Gospel Artist, who lives in Abuja Nigeria. He is a seasoned Worshipper, Prolific Song Writer, Dynamic Vocalist and Plays Several Instruments,

MOSS-B as he is fondly called by a lot of Fans is the writer and Singer of God is Real his first single which is still making Waves, He has performed in and out of Nigeria,

He has Shared the stage with alot of Gospel Greats like Sinach, Tye Tribbett, Samsong, Sonnie Badu, Buchi, Tim Godfrey, Joe Praise etc

E-NO-DEY FALL MY HAND is another song written by Moses Bliss.

Produced by Mr. Keys Mixed & Mastered by Sammix under Cross Music Records

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Moses Bliss – E-No-Dey Fall My Hand

