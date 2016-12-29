Mr. Eazi, Falz, Ajebutter 22, Maleek Berry & More Shut Down “Life is Eazi” Concert | PICTURES

Posted December 29, 2016 10:36 am by Comments

Mr. Eazi, Falz, Ajebutter 22, Maleek Berry & More Shut Down “Life is Eazi” Concert | PICTURES
Mr. Eazi, Falz, Maleek Berry & More Shut Down "Life is Eazi" Concert | PICTURES

Mr. Eazi, Falz, Maleek Berry & More Shut Down “Life is Eazi” Concert | PICTURES

StarBoy Worldwide Act and Next Rated Winner – Mr. Eazi (Zagadat!) had his eagerly anticipated “Life Is Eazi” Concert last Wednesday at The Landmark Center and lots of superstars turned up to thrill the thousands of crowd at the event.

Check out pictures from the event below!

 

Falz View Profile

Ajebutter 22 View Profile

Poe View Profile

Maleek Berry View Profile

The post Mr. Eazi, Falz, Ajebutter 22, Maleek Berry & More Shut Down “Life is Eazi” Concert | PICTURES appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. VIDEO: Eugy x Mr Eazi – Dance For Me Eugy and Mr Eazi burgeoning chemistry contines to wax stronger as they finally put out the visuals to their smash...
  2. Falz – Regards To Your Mumsi ft. Ajebutter22 & Fresh L Falz – Regards To Your Mumsi ft. Ajebutter22 & Fresh L Falz comes through with a brand new joint titled...
  3. Mr Eazi ft. Efya – Skin Tight (Cobhams Remix) Just for laughs, I was in the studio with Sledje, Toju & Tejiri listening to skin tight and suddenly thought...
  4. DJ Neptune – Marry Ft. Mr Eazi (Prod. Kiddominant) DJ Neptune – Marry Ft. Mr Eazi (Prod. Kiddominant) Neptune Entertainment is happy to announce the title of DJ Neptune’s...
  5. VIDEO: iLLBLiSS – Jawon Laya ft. Reekado Banks & Mr Eazi VIDEO: iLLBLiSS – Jawon Laya ft. Reekado Banks & Mr Eazi iLLBLiSS (The Boss) comes through with the amazing video...
  6. Joe EL – Do Good Kennis music act – Joe El is out with another inspirational number, entitled “Do Good”. As the title of the tune...
  7. VIDEO: Endia – Big Man The soundman – Endia serves up the visuals to his previously heard single – “Big Man”. The dance-ready tune features cameo...
  8. VIDEO: T.R – Gamusu VIDEO: T.R – Gamusu Veteran Hip-hop artist, Terry Tha Rapman drops the visuals to his newly released single “Gamusu”. Enjoy...
  9. Glenn Mena – Holy Kasa (Prod. By Maskman) Glenn Mena – Holy Kasa (Prod. By Maskman) Glenn Mena of the ‘Movement’ and ‘Je Ko Ye e‘ fame returns...
  10. Mr. Raw ft. Flavour – Blessing (prod. Masterkraft) Mr. Raw ft. Flavour – Blessing (prod. Masterkraft) Indigenous rapper and eastern hip-hop vetran – Mr. Raw (Dat Nigga Raw)...

< YOHAIG home