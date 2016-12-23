MSE Gang ft. Ballzee & Jay Melody – Ego

MSE Gang ft. Ballzee & Jay Melody – Ego
MSE Gang ft. Ballzee & Jay Melody – Ego

MSE Gang ft. Ballzee & Jay Melody – Ego

MSE Gang is a new record label fresh on the entertainment circuit with two artists signed “Ballzee” & “Jay Melody”.

MSE Gang makes a debut with this tune titled “Ego” which features its artistes (Ballzee & Jay Melody) which basically encourages all and sundry to work hard in other to reap efforts of labour.

It’s produced by Philtown and mixed by ace mixing engineer VTek.

Handles
@iamjaymelody
@officialballzee
@ceo_msegang
@webrand247

