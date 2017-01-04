Naomi Classik is a fast rising Music Minister and a Voice Coach Who has worked and as well shared the platform with some music icons, such as; Kim Burell, Sammie Okposo, to mention a few.

Naomi Classik is at it again, with the massive response gained from her first release “You Are God”, She got The World talking about GOD!! And now she’s brought to our table; “HEART’S CRY”. It’s a song that will get the Entire World on the move!

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Naomi Classik – Heart’s Cry

The post Naomi Classik – Heart’s Cry appeared first on notjustOk.