Nasty_C – Golden
Posted January 8, 2017 4:36 pm by admin Comments
Raving South African rapper Nasty_C begins the year with this fresh cut entitled “Golden”
Listen Up!
The post Nasty_C – Golden appeared first on notjustOk.
Related posts:
- African U-17: Golden Eaglets lose to South Africa 0-1 South Africa is gradually emerging as the nemesis of Nigeria in continental football as the country’s Under-17 bundled Nigeria’s Golden...
- Adekunle Gold is the “Golden King of Music” in New Photos Fresh off the release of his debut album called “Gold”, YBNL artist Adekunle Gold is out with new photos. From...
- Our financial base stands us out from others – Winners Golden Bet As the European football season begins this Sunday, with Chelsea battling Arsenal in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium, front-line...
- Golden Eaglets tipped for Niger 2015 glory The Golden Eaglets under the watch of Emmanuel Amuneke, 1994 African Footballer of the Year, is destined to go places...
- Buhari to redeem 30-year-old pledge to Golden Eaglets President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assured members of the Golden Eaglets that won the country’s first U-17 world title in...
- Nigeria Golden Eaglets To Begin Training On May 8 Nigeria’s Under-17 team, the Golden Eaglets, will open training camp in Abuja on May 8 with 40 invited players. The...
- AKA’s South African Fans Call Him Out for Saying ‘I feel more respected and welcomed in Nigeria than I do in South Africa’ South African rapper AKA was in Lagos for a couple of days as he attended different events like the One...
- E.L – Body Bags E.L – Body Bags Fresh off the the release of the video for Love God, Ghanaian talented rapper – E.L,...
- Niger Republic eliminate Golden Eaglets from U-17 AFCON, World Cup Nigeria’s U-17 team has failed to qualify for next year’s U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA World Cup, after...
- A Night of Showcasing Promising Upcoming Musicians! Get the Scoop on the Golden Break Through (GBT) Auditions The August edition of the Golden Break Through (GBT) auditions was smokin’ hot! GBT came to the mainland on Thursday...
What do you think?