Notjustok Launches Online Merchandise Store

Notjustok Launches Online Merchandise Store

Notjustok, the leading African music platform that pioneered the popularity of African music online, launches its merchandise store SHOP.NOTJUSTOK.COM where you can get Notjustok branded t-shirts, long sleeve t-shirts, hats and hoodies for men and women.

Outside of the super attractive classic Notjustok Logo tees and hoodies, we have several stylish t-shirt designs for men and women such as the Notjustok Tape Tees which is also available as a Long-Sleeve Tee and the Notjustok Red Lip Ladies Tee  and can be seen below.

There are also hats in different colors and styles that you can get from the store. We appreciate you all for your continued support of the Notjustok brand. Don’t forget to cop you a Tee, Hoodie or/and Hat at the Notjustok Merch Store

You Get a 15% DISCOUNT if you make a purchase from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13 2017 with the code NJODISC2017

Other Styles Available

Notjustok Chalk and Notjustok Vertical Tees

Notjustok Tape Tee and Long sleeve Tees

Notjustok Red Lip Tee for Ladies

