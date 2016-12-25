Notjustok News: Olamide, Don Jazzy, Others Absent @ Headies 2016, Kiss Daniel, Mr Eazi Win Big, Wizkid Drops “Daddy Yo!”, Phyno Fans Upset

Posted December 25, 2016 4:35 pm by Comments

Notjustok News: Olamide, Don Jazzy, Others Absent @ Headies 2016, Kiss Daniel, Mr Eazi Win Big, Wizkid Drops “Daddy Yo!”, Phyno Fans Upset

Notjustok News: Olamide, Don Jazzy, Others Absent @ Headies 2016, Kiss Daniel, Mr Eazi Win Big, Wizkid Drops “Daddy Yo!”, Phyno Fans Upset

Notjustok News brings you all the latest music gist from around the country. This was a particularly big week as Nigeria’s biggest award show, The Headies, was held. Notjustok’s very own, BellaRose Okojie takes us through the exciting round-up.

Subscribe to notjustok TV

The post Notjustok News: Olamide, Don Jazzy, Others Absent @ Headies 2016, Kiss Daniel, Mr Eazi Win Big, Wizkid Drops “Daddy Yo!”, Phyno Fans Upset appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. How fans of Olamide, Don Jazzy reacted over Headies drama Following the fuss between Olamide and Don Jazzy at the just concluded Headies awards 2015, music lovers and fans of...
  2. Notjustok News: Kiss Daniel’s “Mama” Is The Most Downloaded Song On Notjustok In 2016 As usual Notjustok TV presents Notjustok News, a segment where we bring you all the juicy news from across the...
  3. Kiss Daniel, Wizkid, Olamide, Falz, Simi shine at The Headies Darey Art Alade, Olamide, Falz, Wizkid, Kiss Daniel, Simi all scooped awards Thursday night in Lagos at the Headies 2016...
  4. Wizkid, Kiss Daniel, Mr Eazi Win BIG @ The #Headies2016 | Full Winners List Wizkid, Kiss Daniel, Mr Eazi Win BIG @ The Headies 2016 | Full Winners List This year’s #Headies2016 was incredible...
  5. Kiss Daniel rules! See full list of winners at the 2016 Headies Awards My favorite artist Kiss Daniel won album of the year and two other awards…yay! And Dare Art Alade also won...
  6. The Headies drama: Olamide blasts Don Jazzy Remember Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur? Not a very pleasant memory but same situation seems to be brewing with arguably...
  7. Kiss Daniel speaks on his loss at The Headies Talented pop singer, Kiss Daniel has issued a statement on his loss of the highly contended ‘Next Rated’ award at...
  8. Notjustok.com names Kiss Daniel’s Mama as Africa’s most downloaded single of 2016 Notjustok.com, a leading  African Music online, has revealed the year’s most downloaded singles in African Music and the site recorded...
  9. Don Jazzy, Olamide settle rift, apologise over Headies ‘wahala’ Mavin’s Boss, Don Jazzy and YBNL’s CEO, Olamide Adedeji, have settled their rift and issued a joint apology. The post...
  10. Kiss Daniel, Korede Bello, Falz, Wizkid, Olamide, Davido & More Nominated for the 10th Annual Nigerian Entertainment Awards The nomination list is out for the Nigerian Entertainment Awards 2015 as the entertainment body hosts its 10th edition of...

< YOHAIG home