Notjustok TV: Becca Talks Musical Background, Working w/ Other Female Acts, Possibly Signing w/ A Label & More

Award-winning Ghanaian superstar, Becca sits down with the Notjustok TV Crew to discuss several issues ranging from her musical background, working with other female acts from Ghana & Nigeria, her charity work, current and future projects, and so much more! Watch the exclusive interview below.

Becca‘s new single “Na Wash” featuring Patoranking is set to drop on Tuesday, February 14!

Stay close to me until 14th February as I drop the single “Na Wash” ft @patorankingfire #beccaHearts pic.twitter.com/4bIOaByvfu — Becca (@beccafrica) February 7, 2017

