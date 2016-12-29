Notjustok TV: Sauti Sol on the Kuliko Jana “Moment of Magic”, Winning MTV #EMA “Best African Act” Award & More

If you’ve followed African music in any way, shape or form in 2016, and you didn’t come across the viral video of Sauti Sol performing their timeless single “Kuliko Jana” alongside Redfourth Chorus at the Upper Hill School, then something is wrong somewhere.

The Notjustok TV Crew chopped it up with the Kenyan Super-Group backstage @ Afrimma 2016 and discussed several issues, starting with the “moment of magic” at their former school, winning the “Best African Act” Award MTV EMA 2014, what they consider as their “big break”, the wave of international collaborations by African stars, and so much more! You don’t wanna miss this exclusive interview!

We started as an a capella group back in high school. On this day, we went back to our former high school, UpperHill pic.twitter.com/sE35HbVasA — Sauti Sol (@SautiSol) August 4, 2016

