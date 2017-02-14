Notjustok TV: “Timaya Helped Me Start My Career” – Attitude

Notjustok TV: "Timaya Helped Me Start My Career" – Attitude

Achievas Entertainment budding artiste, Attitude was under the Notjustok TV spotlight he talked his early beginnings.

He talks how he met Timaya and he helped him kickstart his career, moving from Lagos to Benin, working with Skales, Falz and Reekado Banks. He also talked how he got signed to Achievas Entertainment

