Nigerian Rap Superstar Olamide, who has had a huge 2016 with the success of his OLIC USA Tour, delivers his 6th studio album The Glory today December 26th. You can DOWNLOAD the full album HERE

Additionally OLIC3, Olamide’s highly successful yearly concert holds today at the Eko Hotel Conventional center. Many expect OLIC3 to be the main event of December 2016. Get more information about OLIC3 below.

DOWNLOAD The Glory Album

Check out Omo Wobe ft Burnaboy

Subscribe to notjustok TV

Olamide View Profile

The post OLAMIDE – “The Glory” Album Out Now + OLIC3 appeared first on notjustOk.