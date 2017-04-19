One of a kind! Life Continental Beer brings Hi-Life Fest to South East Nigeria

Life Continental Beer, a brand from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc., has launched Hi-Life Music Fest, a musical competition aimed at celebrating and promoting highlife music in South East Nigeria.

The music competition which kicked off with the first set of auditions in Owerri on April 10 – 11, 2017, held its first regional finals on Friday, April 14 at Cubana Lounge. Auditions and regional finals will later hold in Port Harcourt, Enugu and Aba with the grand finale set to hold in Onitsha.

Speaking at the media launch, Mr. Emmanuel Agu, Portfolio Manager, Mainstream and Stout, Nigerian Breweries Plc., described the initiative as one of the various ways the brand seeks to ensure that its consumers live a progressive life filled with opportunities, and are conversant with the iconic sound of their environment.

“Life Continental Beer is all about the progress of the people of the South East, this is evident through our ongoing project – Life Progress Booster Show. Music is important to the Igbo people, especially highlife music, and with highlife legends like Osita Osadebe, Celestine Ukwu, Oliver De Coque and many others, Hi-Life Fest is our way of bringing this rich genre of music back to the mainstream,” Agu said.

Mr. Kufre Ekanem, Corporate Affairs Adviser, Nigerian Breweries Plc., said that Hi-Life Fest will further enrich the shared values of progress between Life Lager Beer and the people of South East Nigeria as has been the case with Progress Booster Show and Umu Oganiru Festival, the brand’s existing consumer engagement platforms. “The unveiling of another consumer engagement platform by Life Lager does not mean the already existing platforms – Life Progress Booster and Umu Oganiru Festival will be discontinued. Rather, this new platform will deepen the values of progress that Life and the people of South East Nigeria share.”

According to Mr. Emmanuel Agu, regional winners will proceed to Onitsha for the grand finale where the overall winner will be rewarded with the sum of one million Naira and a one year recording deal.

Winners of the regional auditions will be determined by the audience and a team of judges consisting of seasoned music producers and on-air-personalities who have over the years trained and mentored young talents in the entertainment industry.

About Life Continental Beer

Life Continental Lager Beer is the fine quality lager beer from the stables of Nigerian Breweries Plc made from the choicest grains, hops and the purest of waters.

Life Continental Lager Beer is expertly brewed to give that rich, crisp distinctive taste and well-rounded aroma in true quality fashion of the master brewers.

Life is better when shared and when life is shared, there is progress. This is what forms the core brand value of great-tasting Life Continental Beer, promoting and refreshing a life-long tradition of sharing, a heritage of progress.

