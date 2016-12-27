P-Square X Gee Jay – Bank Alert (G-Version)

P-Square X Gee Jay – Bank Alert (G-Version)
P-Square X Gee Jay - Bank Alert (G-Version)

P-Square X Gee Jay – Bank Alert (G-Version)

Bank Alert by P-Square just got more interesting with this amazing remix called the G-Version.

P-Square and Gee Jay (who happens to just sing her own version of the Bank Alert song on Facebook about a month ago which went viral). That was it…I am guessing P-Square loved it and made the remix happen!

Gee Jay is a Circular/Gospel artist who also does her own Freestyles/Covers to the most popular songs in the industry. You should check out her pages on social media, she is pretty dope!

The remix is already sounding like a New Year Anthem, as they turned Bank Alert into a praise song; thanking God for everything they have.

Get at Gee Jay on Social Media:

Instagram: @geejay_eu_stargurl

Twitter: @musikgeejay

Facebook: Gee Jay

Bank alert by psquare in a gospel way. Check my page @geejayEUstargurl for full video. @rudeboypsquare @peterpsquare

A video posted by Gee Jay (@geejay_eu_stargurl) on

The post P-Square X Gee Jay – Bank Alert (G-Version) appeared first on notjustOk.

