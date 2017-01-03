Pauli-B – Come Over ft. C2C

Posted January 3, 2017

PAULI-B Releases Continental Collaboration ‘COME OVER’ With Ghanaian Hit-making Group, C2C (Coast 2 Coast).

Canada based Nigerian songstress, PAULI-B in celebrating the arrival of 2017 gifts her fans home and abroad a beautiful record titled ‘COME OVER’ featuring Ghana’s popular and highly talented music group, c2c (Coast 2 Coast).

The University of Toronto Law undergraduate is presently in Ghana, her maternal home country to perform at the biggest Ghanaian concerts and promote her recently released single ‘Right Now’.

Pauli-B is also seizing the opportunity to collaborate with top Ghanaian acts and producers, get closer to her family and fans as well as engage in some philanthropic works during her stay in the beautiful country.

The Afropop groovy song which was delivered in Twi, Yoruba and English languages was produced by Ghanaian prolific hitmaker, Kidnature Beatz.

