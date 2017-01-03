Praiz & Naeto C – Remember (Official “Lotanna” The Movie Soundtrack)

One of most anticipated movies in the last 3 years has a new soundtrack performed by Naeto C and Praiz.

Ifan Ifeanyi Michael production presents the theme song and soundtrack for one of anticipated movies in the last three years, Lotanna. Entitled ‘Remember‘, the beautiful number is performed by Naeto C and Praiz. Song is produced by TY mix.

Countdown to ‘Lotanna‘ movie release begins.

Enjoy!

