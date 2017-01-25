Pro’Meth – Phase II Mixtape | STREAM

Pro’Meth – Phase II Mixtape | STREAM
Pro'Meth – Phase II Mixtape | STREAM

Pro’Meth – Phase II Mixtape | STREAM

Pro’Meth releases new mistape titled Phase II MIxtape accompanied with 2 videos off the mixtape.

In his own words;

“With the success of the #Lostverses series on social media, notably the creative video remix of Wizkid’s Daddy yo (which I still don’t understand the sorcery behind), Pro’Meth is set to drop a Mix-tape album titled Phase II on the 25th!

“During my University of Abuja days, I lived in an area called Phase II. A kinda quiet place with unpredictable and extremely dramatic people. This helped shape my sound so I named the tape after it.” – Pro’Meth

