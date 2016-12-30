Wednesday – 21st December witnessed an unprecedented turnout of crows at The New Afrika Shrine as MAVIN Superstar – Reeky Tom Tom; Reekado Banks held his first ever concert tagged “Thank You” Concert.

Apart from Reekado himself, lots of superstars like Kiss Daniel, Ycee, Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Small Doctor and many more were on hand to thrill the crowd and we can say for sure that it was super LIT!

Check out pictures from the event below!

The post Reekado Banks, Don Jazzy, The MAVIN Crew, Ycee, Kiss Daniel, Small Doctor & More Turn Up for Reeky’s “Thank You” Concert | PICTURES appeared first on notjustOk.