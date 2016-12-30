Reekado Banks, Don Jazzy, The MAVIN Crew, Ycee, Kiss Daniel, Small Doctor & More Turn Up for Reeky’s “Thank You” Concert | PICTURES

Posted December 30, 2016 4:35 pm by Comments

Reekado Banks, Don Jazzy, The MAVIN Crew, Ycee, Kiss Daniel, Small Doctor & More Turn Up for Reeky’s “Thank You” Concert | PICTURES
Reekado Banks, Don Jazzy, The MAVIN Crew, Ycee, Kiss Daniel, Small Doctor & More Turn Up for Reeky's "Thank You" Concert

Reekado Banks, Don Jazzy, The MAVIN Crew, Ycee, Kiss Daniel, Small Doctor & More Turn Up for Reeky’s “Thank You” Concert

 

Wednesday – 21st December witnessed an unprecedented turnout of crows at The New Afrika Shrine as MAVIN  Superstar – Reeky Tom Tom; Reekado Banks held his first ever concert tagged “Thank You” Concert.

Apart from Reekado himself, lots of superstars like Kiss Daniel, Ycee, Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Korede Bello, Small Doctor and many more were on hand to thrill the crowd and we can say for sure that it was super LIT!

Check out pictures from the event below!

The post Reekado Banks, Don Jazzy, The MAVIN Crew, Ycee, Kiss Daniel, Small Doctor & More Turn Up for Reeky’s “Thank You” Concert | PICTURES appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Photo Of Small Doctor Having A Good Time With The Mavins Crew The popular mosquito killer A.K.A small doctor shared the photo in his iG page where he is chilling with Don...
  2. Mavin Redefined! Check Out the New Photos of Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr. Sid, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Di’Ja & Korede Bello The Mavin crew is determined to take over the music industry this year and with several singles from different members...
  3. Notjustok TV Exclusive: Don Jazzy Opens Up on G.O.O.D Music, Tiwa Savage & Roc Nation, Taking A Break, Marriage, Mavin Producers, Reekado Banks Album (Pt. 1/3) Notjustok TV Exclusive: Don Jazzy Opens Up on G.O.O.D Music, Tiwa Savage & Roc Nation, Taking A Break, Marriage, Mavin...
  4. All the Fun from ‘One Mic Naija’ February Edition| Praiz, Korede Bello, Tonye, Kiss Daniel, Di’Ja, Moet Abebe, Reekado Banks & More Over the weekend the February edition of One Mic Naija was held and it had quite the turnout with stars...
  5. Who is the best music youngster of the streets: Korede Bello, Kiss Daniel, Lil Kesh or Reekado Banks The success of an artiste is said to be measured according to the acceptance of his/her songs on the streets....
  6. Olamide/Don Jazzy tirade: Lil Kesh, Reekado Banks hail each other It seems YBNL’s Lil Kesh and Mavin’s Reekado Banks are at peace while their bosses, Olamide Adedeji and Don Jazzy...
  7. Don Jazzy & Mavin Crew Host Iyanya To Mavin Welcome Party In Lagos (Pics, Video) Mavin crew hosted Iyanya to Mavin activation welcome party at Escapelagos.The party was to welcome Iyanya to Mavin Record label....
  8. Lil Kesh, Kiss Daniel and Korede Bello are no threats to me Mavin Records artiste, and Dorobucci lead singer, Reekado Banks is one of the promising artistes that is bound to rule...
  9. Tiwa Savage and her crew at Mavin Concert last night The Mavin first lady who recently welcomed her first child, looked amazing in her black costume at the Access Mavin...
  10. Ycee – “Link Up” ft. Reekado Banks After giving the hints for a while, Tiny Entertainment signed rapper, Ycee dishes out the record titled “Link Up” which features Mavin...

< YOHAIG home