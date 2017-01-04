Rozey – iFlourish

As a Music Minister, constant fellowship with the Holy Spirit can be evident in every written and song sung.

This was the case with Rozey at the just concluded December 31st New Year’s Eve Service with Rev. Dr Chris Oyakhilome. The Man of God confirmed her sensitivity to the Spirit of God when she inspiringly ministered the Song that was saturated with the theme of the year as it’s chorus. Inspired by the life of the palm tree, #iFlourish had quick become Rozey’s meditation and confession  from the birthday banquet in honour of the Man of God, Pastor Chris when he shared about the Palm tree.

The Man of God called it “spiritual expo”, stating that, such a thing happens when one’s spiritual antenna is constantly attuned to the Spirit of God.

So, in line with the theme of 2017, the Year of Flourishing, download and enjoy “iFlorish” by the award winning Rozey!

This song was produced by the anointed team called SpiritualBeatz.

