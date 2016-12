Indigenous heavyweight, Ruffcoin recently dropped a new album “Made In Aba“. I’ve been giving it a few spins, and I must say, the album is quite solid.

Two of my early faves are “Aba Made” and “Higher Higher (featuring Sparkle)”. You should check ’em out, then cop the album.

