Runtown’s Mad Over You Becomes Most Played Song On Nigerian Radio | Playdata Week 2

Runtown’s Super Jam, ‘Mad Over You‘ becomes the most played song on Nigerian Radio in the 2nd week of the Year. It was closely followed by no 1 of the first week, Bank Alert by P-Square. Reekado Banks’ Oluwa ni makes up the top 3 with Wizkid’sDaddy Yo’ coming in at 5th posistion having debuted last week at 4th. Check the top 10 below.

What is #RadioTopTen?
#RadioTopTen – The official countdown of the most played songs across ALL radio stations.
 
How does #RadioTopTen chart music?
#RadioTopTen monitors all radio stations in your region and charts songs by number of plays. To see TOP 100 of the most placed Tracks on Radio, click here
 
How does #RadioTopTen work?
#RadioTopTen is powered by Playdata. Playdata is an innovative broadcast/media monitoring tool that provides play count reporting in real time. Visit www.myplaydata.com to learn more about Playdata.
Does #RadioTopTen monitor and chart every single song that plays on the radio?
All #RadioTopTen charted songs must exist in the Playdata library. The Playdata library of monitored songs includes over 1000,000 songs that currently air on radio. New songs are registered for monitoring upon release. Playdata also requests that music publishers and content creators register their music for monitoring and charting by uploading directly to Playdata for free at PlaydataNG.com

