Sequel to the release of “A prayer ” which was in November, the award-wining singer has stayed true to fulfilling his pledge to bless God with a single every month with the release of this song ( I Love you Jehovah ) until the release of his new album titled “Saved with Amazing Grace” (SWAG) in March 2017.

I Love you Jehovah is an afrocentric fresh and danceable groove, perfect for expressing love and gratitude to God this season .

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Sammie Okposo – I Love You Jehovah

The post Sammie Okposo – I Love You Jehovah appeared first on notjustOk.