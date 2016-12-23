Sammie Okposo – I Love You Jehovah

Posted December 23, 2016 1:35 pm by Comments

Sammie Okposo – I Love You Jehovah
Sequel to the release of  “A prayer ” which was in November, the award-wining singer has stayed true to fulfilling his pledge to bless God with a single every month with the release of this song ( I Love you Jehovah ) until the release of his new album titled “Saved with Amazing Grace” (SWAG) in March 2017.

I Love you Jehovah  is an afrocentric fresh and danceable groove, perfect for expressing love and gratitude to God this season .

 

DOWNLOAD AUDIO: Sammie Okposo – I Love You Jehovah 

The post Sammie Okposo – I Love You Jehovah appeared first on notjustOk.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Andrew Bello Ft. Sammie Okposo – Tì Sé Andrew Bello who got nominated recently for the MOBO Awards has decided to release a new song just before 2016 comes to an...
  2. Sammie Okposo releases 3 new singles from his upcoming album, S.W.A.G From the stables of Zamar Entertainment comes three new exceptional singles by Multiple Award winning Recording Artist and GLO Ambassador,...
  3. Support Our Troops! Sammie Okposo & Jim Iyke Visit the Nigerian Army in Abuja It was announced recently that the Nigerian Army had stormed Sambisa forest (click here if you missed it) and in...
  4. Sammie Okposo releases new video – Sing Your Praise Zamar Entertainment has just released the brand new video from Multiple Award winning Artiste, Globacom Ambassador/United Nations Peace Ambassador, Sammie...
  5. Gospel artiste, Sammie Okposo and wife, Ozioma, celebrate 6th wedding anniversary today Gospel artiste Sammie Okposo and his pretty wife, Ozioma, are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary today July 1st. They got...
  6. Sammie Okposo’s Praise Party Hits Abuja Sammie Okposo Having treated other cities such as Lagos, Port Harcourt, Benin and Umuahia with the best of his music...
  7. I’m enjoying my wife, no side chick for me — Sammie Okposo Samuel Olatunji Sammie Okposo who is unarguably one of Nigeria’s leading gospel brands has survived almost everything a gospel musician...
  8. Sammie Okposo Calls Buhari A Liar Over WASCE Certificate Gospel music act, Sammie Okposo today wrote on his Facebook page that APC’s presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari needs to be...
  9. Jim Iyke, Sammie Okposo, others visit Nigerian troops in Abuja to show support Actor Jim Iyke and singer Sammie Okposo in partnership with Support Our Troops group, visited Nigerian troops at Mogadishu Cantonment...
  10. 2016 “Remain Loyal To Jehovah” Regional Convention Of Jehovah’s Witnesses 2016 "REMAIN LOYAL TO JEHOVAH" REGIONAL CONVENTION OF JEHOVAH’S WITNESSES I just returned from the 3 days’ Regional convention of...

< YOHAIG home