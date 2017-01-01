Sarkodie – Just Incase ft. Masterkraft

Sarkodie – Just Incase ft. Masterkraft
Happy New Year Everyone!!!

Sarkodie releases his first joint of the new year in what sounds like a genuine love song dedicated to the love of his life – Tracy Sarkcess.

The dedication song is titled – “Just Incase” and he enlisting super producer Masterkraft with a sample from his  Because Of You song previously released in 2015.

Enjoy and don’t forget to leave your comments behind.

