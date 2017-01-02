Sharonee – Mimo

Sharonee – Mimo

God is transcendentally Holy. His love is holy, his judgment is holy, his ways are holy, his spirit is holy, everything he is, is summed up in one word HOLY.
Sharonee releases a single titled Mimo (Holy), off her just released 12 track album “The Oblation”. A beautiful song of worship describing God in his holiness. This song will take you to a deeper level in your worship and reverence for the Holy God.

 

