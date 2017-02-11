Shaydee – We Can (Cover)
Posted February 11, 2017
Arguably the best voice out of Africa, Shaydee serves us an amazing cover for the Kranium/Torylanez “We can“.
Enjoy!
DOWNLOAD AUDIO/MP3
Shaydee View Profile
